Zion taxpayers paid for office decor

Zion taxpayers paid for office decor

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Plaques and photographs commemorating the play of Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and the team's Super Bowl XXXI victory were among items purchased by Zion taxpayers in 2013, township records show. Taxpayers also bought a Wrigley Field coin with authentic infield dirt, a plaque depicting Chicago Cubs great Ron Santo , a photograph of former Cubs manager Lou Piniella and mementos dedicated to the Chicago Blackhawks and their 2010 Stanley Cup win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC