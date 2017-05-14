Zion taxpayers paid for office decor
Plaques and photographs commemorating the play of Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and the team's Super Bowl XXXI victory were among items purchased by Zion taxpayers in 2013, township records show. Taxpayers also bought a Wrigley Field coin with authentic infield dirt, a plaque depicting Chicago Cubs great Ron Santo , a photograph of former Cubs manager Lou Piniella and mementos dedicated to the Chicago Blackhawks and their 2010 Stanley Cup win.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
