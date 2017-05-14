Zion taxpayers paid for office decor

Plaques and photographs commemorating the play of Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers and the team's Super Bowl XXXI victory were among items purchased by Zion taxpayers in 2013, township records show. Taxpayers also bought a Wrigley Field coin with authentic infield dirt, a plaque depicting Chicago Cubs great Ron Santo , a photograph of former Cubs manager Lou Piniella and mementos dedicated to the Chicago Blackhawks and their 2010 Stanley Cup win.

