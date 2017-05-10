Yanks' Chapman to miss at least month...

Yanks' Chapman to miss at least month with shoulder injury

Unable to pitch through pain in his shoulder that had bothered him for weeks, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman went on the disabled list Sunday and likely will miss at least a month. Chapman had a MRI on Saturday, a day after getting just two outs and giving up a run in the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss to Houston.

Chicago, IL

