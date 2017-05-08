Yankees-Cubs heading to 17th inning
The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are tied at 4 heading to the 17th inning in the majors' longest game of the season by innings Yankees-Cubs heading to 17th inning The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are tied at 4 heading to the 17th inning in the majors' longest game of the season by innings Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pV9TUf Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after being hit by a pitch from New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago. CHICAGO - The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are tied at 4 heading to the 17th inning in the majors' longest game of the season by innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC