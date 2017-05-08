Yankees-Cubs heading to 17th inning

Yankees-Cubs heading to 17th inning

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are tied at 4 heading to the 17th inning in the majors' longest game of the season by innings. Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo reacts after being hit by a pitch from New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Chicago. CHICAGO - The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs are tied at 4 heading to the 17th inning in the majors' longest game of the season by innings.

Chicago, IL

