Whata s next for former Cubs catcher David Ross? A new cereal
From "Dancing With The Stars" to his recently released book "Teammate," former catcher David Ross is as big of a star in his first year of retirement than at anytime in his 15-year career. PLB Sports, the same company that makes "RizzO's" for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, has released "Grandpa Rossy Crunch" in honor of the catcher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC