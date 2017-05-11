Whata s next for former Cubs catcher ...

Whata s next for former Cubs catcher David Ross? A new cereal

From "Dancing With The Stars" to his recently released book "Teammate," former catcher David Ross is as big of a star in his first year of retirement than at anytime in his 15-year career. PLB Sports, the same company that makes "RizzO's" for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, has released "Grandpa Rossy Crunch" in honor of the catcher.

Chicago, IL

