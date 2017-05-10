Wainwright, Arrieta duel in Cards-Cubs finale
Jake Arrieta and Adam Wainwright met in the second game of the regular season on April 4, and they'll square off again on Mother's Day in Sunday's series finale between the Cubs and Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Arrieta won the first meeting, holding the Cardinals to one unearned run over six innings in a 2-1 Cubs win.
