TV tonight: Season finales for 'NCIS,' 'Chicago Fire'

15 hrs ago

"NCIS" : We're braced for lots of danger - and another cliffhanger - on the drama's Season 14 finale. Gibbs, McGee and Torres travel to a remote area of Paraguay that's controlled by a violent group of ruthless rebels in an attempt to locate a Navy SEAL who disappeared during an unsanctioned trip.

Chicago, IL

