True complete game for Lester, Chicago CubsThe Chicago Cubs got home...

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, left, hugs starting pitcher Jon Lester as they celebrate Lester's complete game and the team's 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants after a baseball game Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Chicago. What's all this talk about the Chicago Cubs being afraid to face Johnny Cueto in a Game 5 of the division series last year? "I'm not too shabby, right?" Lester said Tuesday night after he and the Cubs bested Cueto and the San Francisco Giants 4-1 at Wrigley Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.