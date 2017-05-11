The Sleepwalking Chicago Cubs Are Sho...

The Sleepwalking Chicago Cubs Are Showing Signs of a World Series Hangover

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Big Lead

The Chicago Cubs are showing all the symptoms of a World Series hangover. They sit at 17-17 after splitting a doubleheader with Colorado Wednesday, a far cry from last year's 26-8 start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Big Lead.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,962,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC