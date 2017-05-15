Schwarber, Rizzo, Happ homer as Cubs ...

Schwarber, Rizzo, Happ homer as Cubs beat Reds 9-5

Washington Times

Slumping sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber homered, rookie Ian Happ connected again and the Chicago Cubs beat Cincinnati 9-5 Tuesday night, giving manager Joe Maddon his 1,000th career win. Happ hit his second homer in his third major league game and Addison Russell also went deep as Chicago returned to .500 after a lackluster road trip.

Chicago, IL

