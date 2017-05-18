Schwarber launches 'Neighborhood Heroes'

Schwarber launches 'Neighborhood Heroes'

Kyle Schwarber 's father is a police chief, his mother is a nurse and his sister is in the National Guard. On Wednesday he launched "Neighborhood Heroes," a campaign designed to recognize first responders and honor their heroism, courage and devotion to duty.

Chicago, IL

