Schwarber launches 'Neighborhood Heroes'
Kyle Schwarber 's father is a police chief, his mother is a nurse and his sister is in the National Guard. On Wednesday he launched "Neighborhood Heroes," a campaign designed to recognize first responders and honor their heroism, courage and devotion to duty.
