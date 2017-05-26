Ron Burgundy: Chicago Cubs dress like...

Ron Burgundy: Chicago Cubs dress like 'Anchorman' crew for road trip

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Don't act like you're not impressed. The Chicago Cubs arrived for its West Coast road trip wearing Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy themed outfits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want GREAT SEX over 45 folks ?? Thu sTan 1
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr '17 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,316,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC