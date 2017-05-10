Rizzo leads #ASGWorthy power display
It's been home runs or nothing for the Cubs over the last week, and they continued that trend on Sunday. Anthony Rizzo , Willson Contreras and Javier Baez each went deep off Clayton Kershaw , of all pitchers, but it wasn't enough as the In the Cubs' last seven games, they've scored 22 runs, and 17 of those have come on home runs.
