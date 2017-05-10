Rizzo leads #ASGWorthy power display

It's been home runs or nothing for the Cubs over the last week, and they continued that trend on Sunday. Anthony Rizzo , Willson Contreras and Javier Baez each went deep off Clayton Kershaw , of all pitchers, but it wasn't enough as the In the Cubs' last seven games, they've scored 22 runs, and 17 of those have come on home runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.