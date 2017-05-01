Red Sox take weekend series against C...

Red Sox take weekend series against Cubs with 6-2 victory

21 hrs ago

Hernandez scored the go-ahead run on Pedro Strop's wild pitch in Boston's four-run eighth inning, helping the Red Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Sunday night. The Red Sox took two of three in the lively weekend series that featured a strong showing for Cubs fans, chants in support of each side and the World Series trophies that ended long title droughts for the once-frustrated franchises.

Chicago, IL

