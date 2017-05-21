Parity threatens to disrupt and spoil...

Parity threatens to disrupt and spoil the Cubs' party

4 hrs ago

Almost every team that made it to the postseason last year has endured some difficulty, while rebuilding clubs such as the Brewers and Twins are on top of their divisions. The two World Series teams, the Cubs and Indians, are barely above .500, as are the Red Sox despite adding Chris Sale .

Chicago, IL

