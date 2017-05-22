Panik homers as Giants beat Lackey, C...

Panik homers as Giants beat Lackey, Cubs 6-4

19 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Joe Panik hit his first career leadoff homer and doubled twice, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday night. Brandon Belt also connected and Ty Blach pitched into the eighth inning in the first meeting between the teams since San Francisco was eliminated by Chicago in the NL Division Series last year.

