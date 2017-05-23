Panik homers as Giants beat Cubs 6-4

" Joe Panik hit his first career leadoff homer and doubled twice to help the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-4 on Monday. Brandon Belt also connected while Ty Blach pitched into the eighth inning in the first meeting between the teams since San Francisco was eliminated by Chicago in the NL Division Series last year.

