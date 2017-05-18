Murphy, Thomas carry Lansing to 5-1 win over South Bend
Jake Thomas tripled and doubled, and Patrick Murphy allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Lansing Lugnuts defeated the South Bend Cubs 5-1 on Thursday. Lansing started the scoring in the second inning when Edward Olivares hit an RBI single and Ryan Hissey stole home.
