Maddon 'could not be happier' with Cubs

Although the Cubs finished April in first place in the National League Central with a 13-11 record, there have been a few grumblings around town about the team's "slow" start. That assessment is fine with manager Joe Maddon, who acknowledges that the Cubs didn't play as well this April as they did in April 2016, when they sprinted out to a 17-5 mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.