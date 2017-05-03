Maddon confident in Chicago Cubs' starters
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Chicago. Every day it seems Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon has to tick off, one by one, the areas in which he believes his team will reach its levels from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC