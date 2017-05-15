Leading Off: Keuchel tries for 7-0, R...

Leading Off: Keuchel tries for 7-0, Rangers go for 7 in row

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, tosses a ball around in the outfield during batting practice before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 14, 2017. Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish, of Japan, tosses a ball around in the outfield during batting practice before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr '17 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC