Leading Off: Gardner powering up, O's need Bundy's innings
New York Yankees' Brett Gardner, right, celebrates with Jacoby Ellsbury after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game Friday, May 5, 2017, in Chicago. Surging Brett Gardner again tries to power the Yankees over the Cubs a day after his three-run, ninth-inning homer gave New York a 3-2 win.
