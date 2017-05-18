Leading Off: Astros face adversity; Giants-Cubs rematch
Houston still has the best record in baseball at 29-15, but the Astros have run into some adversity lately. Ace pitcher Dallas Keuchel and catcher Brian McCann went on the disabled list over the weekend, and Houston was swept at home by AL champion Cleveland.
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
