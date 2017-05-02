Tommy Joseph hit an early three-run homer, Aaron Altherr had three RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 Joseph, Phillies strike early and rout Cubs 10-2 Tommy Joseph hit an early three-run homer, Aaron Altherr had three RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pqnBh6 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Brett Anderson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Chicago. Joseph hit an early three-run homer, Aaron Altherr had three RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.