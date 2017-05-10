Jon Lester is 'over this damn slide rule' after Cubs lose a run Saturday
Ian Happ's illegal slide cost the Cubs a run Saturday, and Jon Lester made it no secret he hates the rule Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals beat the rival Chicago Cubs to further increase their NL Central lead. The Cardinals have a 1 1/2 game lead in the division overall, and a 2 1/2 game lead over the fourth-place Cubs.
