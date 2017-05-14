Joe Maddon's sarcastic rant against MLB slide rule includes 'cup check' suggestion
Joe Maddon believes MLB protectionism goes too far - or perhaps not far enough? The Cubs manager certainly believes banning takeout slides has gone too far. Joe Maddon's sarcastic rant against MLB slide rule includes 'cup check' suggestion Joe Maddon believes MLB protectionism goes too far - or perhaps not far enough? The Cubs manager certainly believes banning takeout slides has gone too far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC