Inside look at the Chicago Cubs' epic comeback

17 hrs ago

You gotta have character! That's the secret sauce that won the Cubs their first World Series in 108 years, says team president Theo Epstein Character is the difference maker. And once the Chicago Cubs put together a team with it, and a good deal of talent, they won the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

