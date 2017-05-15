How's this for a White Sox-Cubs trade?

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 21, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, also scoring Jon Lester and Javier Baez, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.