Happ to make Cubs debut in right, bat second

To make room on the roster for Happ, right-hander Felix Pena was sent to Iowa. Happ, the Cubs' first-round pick in the 2015 Draft and ninth player taken overall, was batting .298 at Triple-A Iowa with nine home runs, six doubles and 25 RBIs in 26 games.

