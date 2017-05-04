Gardner's 3-run, 2-out HR in 9th lift...

Gardner's 3-run, 2-out HR in 9th lifts Yanks over Cubs 3-2

14 hrs ago

Brett Gardner lined a slider from Hector Rondon into the right-field bleachers with two outs in the ninth inning for a three-run homer that lifted the New York Yankees over the World Series champion Chicago Cubs 3-2 in a dramatic series opener Friday. Home runs by Kris Bryant in the first and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth off Michael Pineda staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead on a 45-degree afternoon with the wind blowing in.

Chicago, IL

