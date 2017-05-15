Former Cubs catcher David Ross will make his ESPN debut on Wednesday
APRIL 12: Former Chicago Cubs David Ross takes the field during the World Series ring ceremony ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April, 12 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 12: Former Chicago Cubs David Ross takes the field during the World Series ring ceremony ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April, 12 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC