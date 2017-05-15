Former Cubs catcher David Ross will make his ESPN debut on Wednesday

APRIL 12: Former Chicago Cubs David Ross takes the field during the World Series ring ceremony ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April, 12 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 12: Former Chicago Cubs David Ross takes the field during the World Series ring ceremony ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April, 12 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.