Eduardo Rodriguez shuts down Chicago Cubs in impressive outing for Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez proved Sunday night how dominant he can be, shutting down one of the best teams in baseball on the national stage. The 24-year-old allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters as the Red Sox rallied for a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
