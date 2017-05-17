Cubs toast Maddon after signature victory

Joe Maddon raised a glass of "Big Smooth" red wine from Lodi, Calif., and toasted his 1,000th win on Tuesday night, a The Cubs' skipper is the eighth active manager to reach 1,000 wins, joining the Giants' Bruce Bochy, the Nationals' Dusty Baker, the Angels' Mike Scioscia, the Orioles' Buck Showalter, the Indians' Terry Francona, the Pirates' Clint Hurdle and the Royals' Ned Yost. Maddon paid his dues in the Minor Leagues, and tried new concepts, including using a 25-pound laptop computer which everyone made fun of back in what he called "the Dark Ages."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Cubs.