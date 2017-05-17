Cubs recall Pierce Johnson from Tripl...

Cubs recall Pierce Johnson from Triple-A, option Candelario

17 hrs ago

The Chicago Cubs have recalled right-hander Pierce Johnson from Triple-A Iowa and optioned infielder Jeimer Candelario to their top farm club. It's the first big league promotion for Johnson, who was 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA and four saves in 12 games with Iowa.

Chicago, IL

