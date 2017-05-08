Cubs place Heyward on 10-day DL, trad...

Cubs place Heyward on 10-day DL, trade Szczur to Padres

21 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list with a sore knuckle on his right hand. In another transaction Monday before their game against Colorado, the Cubs traded outfielder Matt Szczur to San Diego for minor league right-hander Justin Hancock.

Chicago, IL

