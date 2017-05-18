Cubs fan dies after falling over rail...

Cubs fan dies after falling over railing at Wrigley Field

Man was leaving Wrigley Field after Chicago Cubs game on Tuesday night when he fell and suffered severe head trauma.

Chicago, IL

