Cubs expect Zo to return for Padres opener
Ben Zobrist did not start for the second day on Sunday to give his left wrist more time to heal, but he and manager Joe Maddon expected the veteran back in the Cubs' lineup on Monday in San Diego. Zobrist injured his wrist during a swing on Friday in the first game of the Cubs' series against the Dodgers.
