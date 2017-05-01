Cubs catcher Miguel Montero becomes U...

Cubs catcher Miguel Montero becomes U.S. citizen

Chicago Tribune

Montero, 33, and his wife Vanessa were sworn in as United States citizens Monday. Montero tweeted a photograph of him and his wife posing with certificates of their citizenship and the translated words "I love these two countries" with emoji flags of the United States and Venezuela.

Chicago, IL

