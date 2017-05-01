Cubs catcher Miguel Montero becomes U.S. citizen
Montero, 33, and his wife Vanessa were sworn in as United States citizens Monday. Montero tweeted a photograph of him and his wife posing with certificates of their citizenship and the translated words "I love these two countries" with emoji flags of the United States and Venezuela.
