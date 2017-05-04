Chicago Cubs visit Park Ridge hospital, present $22,500 donation
Chicago Cubs player Matt Szczur meets with 16-year-old Jonas Sodini, of Chicago, at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on May 3. Chicago Cubs player Matt Szczur meets with 16-year-old Jonas Sodini, of Chicago, at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge on May 3. Representatives of the Chicago Cubs were in Park Ridge on Wednesday, visiting sick children and young adults and making a financial contribution to Advocate Health Care. In the morning on May 3, Cubs left fielder Matt Szczur met with patients at Advocate Children's Hospital, posing for photographs and signing autographs.
