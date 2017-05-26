Chicago Cubs Preparing for More Draft Day Success
After a much-needed successful home stand, the defending champion Chicago Cubs may finally be starting to hit their stride as the second quarter of the season comes into focus. With the 2017 MLB Draft approaching, it seems only fitting that the Cubs begin to catch fire, as they have also had great success in the first round of the draft over the last few years.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thu
|sTan
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr '17
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr '17
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
