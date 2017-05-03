Chicago Cubs: Kris Bryant leaves Tuesday's game with calf tightness
Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Tuesday night's game in the eighth inning due to calf tightness. However, Bryant is confident that he will play on Tuesday.
