Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Post-Cy Young slump or one-hit wonder?

Since winning the Cy Young Award in 2015, the Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta has yet to find similar success on the mound. Is this a short-term slump or was Arrieta's award-winning season a one-hit wonder? Since joining the Chicago Cubs in 2013, Jake Arrieta worked to make a name for himself as one of the National League's top pitchers.

