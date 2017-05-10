Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta: Post-Cy Young slump or one-hit wonder?

Since winning the Cy Young Award in 2015, the Chicago Cubs' Jake Arrieta has yet to find similar success on the mound. Is this a short-term slump or was Arrieta's award-winning season a one-hit wonder? Since joining the Chicago Cubs in 2013, Jake Arrieta worked to make a name for himself as one of the National League's top pitchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.