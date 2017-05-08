Chicago Cubs hitting early difficulties coming off championship run - Mon, 08 May 2017 PST
The Chicago Cubs made it look so easy last season it was almost hard to envision the difficulties they are experiencing this year. Yet here are the defending champions, third in the NL Central after getting swept at home by the AL East-leading New York Yankees in a weekend series that ended with a record-setting marathon.
