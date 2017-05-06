Chicago Cubs history: Kerry Wood strikes out 20 Astros in 2-0 win
On May 6th, 1998, Kerry Wood struck out 20 Houston Astros at Wrigley Field in a performance that cemented his place in Chicago Cubs lore forever. "Kid K," as Kerry Wood would become known after the game, took the mound as a 20-year-old rookie out of Grand Prairie, Texas unaware that by the end of the day he would leave as co-holder of the MLB record for strikeouts in a single game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC