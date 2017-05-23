Chicago Cubs History: Hack Wilson Homers, Gets Arrested
Chicago Cubs outfielder Hack Wilson was a tremendous power hitter in the National League, a player whose career was tragically short due to his drunkenness and violent tendencies. On this day in 1926, he showcased both aspects of his life.
