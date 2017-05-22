Chicago Cubs: Happ's hot start helps ...

Chicago Cubs: Happ's hot start helps team

The Chicago Cubs called up Ian Happ back on May 13, and he has not disappointed fans since joining the big league team. He got his career started off in a big way in St. Louis by being sloted in the second spot in the batting order, and launching a 2-run home run against Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez in the 7th inning.

