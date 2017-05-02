Chicago Cubs: Cubs need starting pitching, Ian Happ could give it to them
Poor starting pitching to start the year isn't a big concern yet. If the Chicago Cubs' starting staff can't figure it out come summer, then it might be time to dip into the prospect pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC