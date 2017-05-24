Chicago Cubs: Carlos Zambrano to pitch in Venezuelan winter league
Carlos Zambrano hasn't appeared in an MLB game in nearly five years, but the former Chicago Cubs hurler is planning to pitch in Venezuelan winter ball. Could it lead to something more? Carlos Zambrano last pitched in a major league game in 2012, and he remained in an MLB organization until a year later.
