Chicago Cubs and Kris Bryant not discussing extension yet

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant could easily receive an extension worth north of $100 million, but the reigning National League MVP isn't ready to discuss one yet. When the Chicago Cubs front office reached out to Kris Bryant earlier this year to discuss the possibility of an extension, the third baseman felt it was much too early to consider the possibility, as reported by Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun Times .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.