Chicago Cubs: Addressing the struggles of the starting rotation
Brett Anderson has struggled so far this season, giving up five runs in the first inning Saturday against the Yankees. Photo By: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports After a wildly successful 2016 season with the team's combined ERA ranking first among all National League teams, it was clear that it would be difficult to repeat such success in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ...
|Apr 12
|DoPhart
|6
|Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|VinnyePhartcs
|461
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC