Cedar Point makes good on its bet wit...

Cedar Point makes good on its bet with 'Top Thrill Cubster' in honor of Chicago Cubs' World Serie...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Opening Day at Cedar Point has roller coaster fanatics lining up at the gates, excited to climb aboard their favorite thrill ride. Among the crowd Saturday, you could spot a lot of baseball jerseys sporting a big red letter "C."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
News Not so sticky: MLB says no violation in Molina ... Apr 12 DoPhart 6
News Lilly wilts, Cubs lose again (Oct '07) Mar '17 VinnyePhartcs 461
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb '17 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,828,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC